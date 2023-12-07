Three Donegal animal welfare charities receive funding

Three animal charities in Donegal are to benefit from a €6 million national fund.

The money announced by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue focuses on supporting charities involved in rehoming dogs and recognises that 2023 has been a particularly challenging year in terms of dog welfare and for those working to rescue, protect and rehome dogs.

The highest allocation in Donegal goes to Animals in Need, Donegal Town – receiving €55,200.

While €32,400 has been set aside for the ISPCA Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Letterkenny and €27,850 for Twin Towns Lost & Found Dogs in Killygordon.