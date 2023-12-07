Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Three Donegal animal welfare charities receive funding

Three animal charities in Donegal are to benefit from a €6 million national fund.

The money announced by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue focuses on supporting charities involved in rehoming dogs and recognises that 2023 has been a particularly challenging year in terms of dog welfare and for those working to rescue, protect and rehome dogs.

The highest allocation in Donegal goes to Animals in Need, Donegal Town – receiving €55,200.

While €32,400 has been set aside for the ISPCA Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Letterkenny and €27,850 for Twin Towns Lost & Found Dogs in Killygordon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

deer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal emerging deer hotspot due to unquantified number in county

7 December 2023
IMG_7040
News, Top Stories

Appearance of racist sticker in Derry condemned

7 December 2023
News, Top Stories

Three Donegal animal welfare charities receive funding

7 December 2023
house building
News, Audio, Top Stories

NW most cost effective region to buy house – SCSI report

7 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

deer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal emerging deer hotspot due to unquantified number in county

7 December 2023
IMG_7040
News, Top Stories

Appearance of racist sticker in Derry condemned

7 December 2023
News, Top Stories

Three Donegal animal welfare charities receive funding

7 December 2023
house building
News, Audio, Top Stories

NW most cost effective region to buy house – SCSI report

7 December 2023
Disability
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rally taking place outside Dail in protest at Green Paper on Disability Reform

7 December 2023
Inishowen-head-donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen tourism needs support – Cllr. McDermott

7 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube