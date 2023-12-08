Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
8,973 people on the Live Register in Donegal last month

The number of people on the Live Register in Donegal for November of this year was 8,973.

This is a decrease of 5.5% on the same time period last year.

All of the county’s social welfare offices recorded a drop in the number of people signing on with the exception of Ballyshannon, which rose 5% to 1,094.

The sharpest decrease was of 13% to 1,588 in Buncrana followed by Killybegs with a drop of 12% to 547 and Ballybofey at 1,071 down 10%.

Donegal Town had 557 people on the registrar, a drop of 9% and Dungloe  went down 8% to the figure of 1091.

Meanwhile, Dunfanaghy and Letterkenny both recorded marginal decreases of 1%, leaving their totals at 565 and 2,460 respectively.

