8,973 people on the Live Register in Donegal last month

The number of people on the Live Register in Donegal for November of this year was 8,973.

This is a decrease of 5.5% on the same time period last year.

All of the county’s social welfare offices recorded a drop in the number of people signing on with the exception of Ballyshannon, which rose 5% to 1,094.

The sharpest decrease was of 13% to 1,588 in Buncrana followed by Killybegs with a drop of 12% to 547 and Ballybofey at 1,071 down 10%.

Donegal Town had 557 people on the registrar, a drop of 9% and Dungloe went down 8% to the figure of 1091.

Meanwhile, Dunfanaghy and Letterkenny both recorded marginal decreases of 1%, leaving their totals at 565 and 2,460 respectively.