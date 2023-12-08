Daniel O’Donnell again warns of Facebook scams

Renowned Donegal singer Daniel O’Donnell has once again taken to Facebook to warn his fans of a scam doing the rounds.

He appealed his followers to ignore any messages purporting to be from him via Messenger and says he will never ask for money.

It’s not the first video the star has had to make of this nature, only yesterday a fake page pretending to be Daniel announced a show, instructing users to message privately to purchase the tickets.

Daniel says its bad people simply trying to take advantage: