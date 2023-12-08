Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DCC not included in project to encourage more diversity in next year’s local elections

Over €205-thousand euro has been allocated to encourage the increased participation of women and diversity in the 2024 Local Elections.

Projects include training on online harassment for current women councillors, International Women’s Day events, and a seminar for women from different migrant backgrounds.

Minister for Local Government, Kieran O’Donnell, says it’s crucially important that “council chambers are fully reflective of the communities that they represent.”

26 local authorities have received allocations. Donegal County Council, where four out of 37 members are women, has not received any allocation.

 

************************

Government statement in full –

 

Minister O’Donnell announces funding of €205,568 to local authorities to support the participation of women and diversity in the 2024 Local Elections  

 

Minister for Local Government and Planning, Kieran O’Donnell T.D. today announced funding of €205,568 to support 26 local authorities and one regional women’s caucus in their activities to encourage the increased participation of women and diversity in the 2024 Local Elections.  

Speaking following the announcement, Minister O’Donnell said: 

“I am delighted to be in a position to approve this grant funding which will support 26 local authorities and one regional women’s caucus in carrying out activities which will encourage the participation of women and diversity in the 2024 Local Elections, local government structures and decision making more generally.  

“Council chambers all around this country are places where the voices of our communities can both be heard and help to shape the places in which we live – it is crucially important, therefore, that our council chambers are fully reflective of the communities that they represent”, added the Minister. 

“The funding announced today is an integral part of a broader programme of initiatives aimed at encouraging gender balance and diversity at local government level. This scheme is now in its fifth year, with this year seeing the highest level of funding made available to date.”

This year, the scheme for local authorities focused on proposals that clearly set out a strategic timeline towards the 2024 elections, including proposals that support and encourage the increased participation of women and diverse candidacy in the 2024 local elections along with proposals that actively support the retention of existing female councillors post 2024.

Included among the projects selected for funding this year were informational workshops for community groups, training and capacity building on online harassment for current women councillors, International Women’s Day events and an information seminar aimed at women from different migrant backgrounds. 

The scheme also includes funding for local and regional-level women’s caucuses. Research has shown that local level caucuses strengthen cooperation between women in political life across party and ideological lines and also strengthen their capacity to affect change. 

To conclude, the Minister said: 

“As the 2024 local elections draw closer, a significant effort is crucial to encourage women and people from diverse backgrounds to run for election, and to support those who have already decided to run. Local authorities rightly recognise the importance of diversity and gender balance at local level – in that regard, I am very pleased my Department is able to assist them as we work towards our shared goal of making the role of Councillor more accessible and sustainable for all.”

 

Local Authorities Scheme Allocations

Local Authority Funding Approved
Carlow €10,000
Cavan €5,500
Clare €5,200
Cork City  €5,000
Cork County  €4,000
Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown €8,000
Dublin  €12,000
Fingal €4,500
Galway City €4,850
Galway County  €8,750
Kerry €9,500
Kildare €6,768
Kilkenny €6,250
Laois €5,000
Limerick  €15,000
Longford €5,250
Louth €7,450
Mayo €6,000
Meath  €13,500
Monaghan €12,750
Roscommon €10,200
Sligo €8,000
South Dublin €7,500
Tipperary €5,000
Waterford €7,100
Westmeath €5,500
Women’s Regional Caucus €7,000
Total €205,568

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

