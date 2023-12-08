Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

ED under pressure as all beds in use at LUH

Saolta says the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital has been extremely busy over the past few days with high numbers of people attending.

Yesterday, 135 people attended the ED.

There are currently 80 patients in the ED and 15 waiting to be admitted and 15 COVID-19 positive patients being treated with two wards in outbreak.

All available beds are in use at the hospital. Patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to a bed on the ward.
Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

They say they are committed to treating everyone who presents at the ED, but will continue to do so strictly in order of medical priority.

They continue to request that people consider other options for non-emergency care such as Out of Hours GP and pharmacies before attending an ED.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

bank card shopping spending
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal records lowest Christmas 2022 spend

8 December 2023
luh logo
News, Top Stories

ED under pressure as all beds in use at LUH

8 December 2023
Caption: Cadbury Secret Santa postal worker Jeff is surrounded by boxes of chocolate bars, ready to be posted on the Cadbury Secret Santa Express train to cities across the country. This comes as the nation's favourite chocolate brand announces the return of its much-loved postal service initiative, where 120,000 bars are available to generously gift for free, in secret, to a loved one this Christmas. Image credit: Ray Burmiston
News, Top Stories

CADBURY SECRET SANTA RETURNS FOR A 6TH YEAR!

8 December 2023
windy
News, Top Stories

Yellow wind warning for Donegal tomorrow

8 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

bank card shopping spending
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal records lowest Christmas 2022 spend

8 December 2023
luh logo
News, Top Stories

ED under pressure as all beds in use at LUH

8 December 2023
Caption: Cadbury Secret Santa postal worker Jeff is surrounded by boxes of chocolate bars, ready to be posted on the Cadbury Secret Santa Express train to cities across the country. This comes as the nation's favourite chocolate brand announces the return of its much-loved postal service initiative, where 120,000 bars are available to generously gift for free, in secret, to a loved one this Christmas. Image credit: Ray Burmiston
News, Top Stories

CADBURY SECRET SANTA RETURNS FOR A 6TH YEAR!

8 December 2023
windy
News, Top Stories

Yellow wind warning for Donegal tomorrow

8 December 2023
daniel o'donnell dod
News, Audio, Top Stories

Daniel O’Donnell again warns of Facebook scams

8 December 2023
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

8,973 people on the Live Register in Donegal last month

8 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube