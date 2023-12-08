ED under pressure as all beds in use at LUH

Saolta says the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital has been extremely busy over the past few days with high numbers of people attending.

Yesterday, 135 people attended the ED.

There are currently 80 patients in the ED and 15 waiting to be admitted and 15 COVID-19 positive patients being treated with two wards in outbreak.

All available beds are in use at the hospital. Patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to a bed on the ward.

Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

They say they are committed to treating everyone who presents at the ED, but will continue to do so strictly in order of medical priority.

They continue to request that people consider other options for non-emergency care such as Out of Hours GP and pharmacies before attending an ED.