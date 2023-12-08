Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Emlyn Hughes name to be put to clubs for Children’s Officer role

The name of Emlyn Hughes will be put before the club’s of the county as the recommendation for the position of Donegal GAA Children’s Officer.

The Four Master’s clubman was in a race for the post against the outgoing officer and former Chairman Mick McGrath.

Highland Radio Sport understands, the three person committee made up of Oliver Galligan (Ulster), Gearoid O’Muilvihill (Leinster) and Michelle Glackin (Connacht) have selected Hughes following an interview process.

Their recommendation will go before the clubs at a special county committee meeting this evening.

