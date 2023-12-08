Fanad Gael’s Siobhan Coyle to referee LGFA Club Final at Croke Park

Donegal referee Siobhan Coyle of Fanad has been appointed to officiate at the Ladies All Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship Final between Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins of Leitrim and Glanmire of Cork at Croke Park on Saturday, December 16th.

Siobhán has been refereeing since 2011. She graduated from the LGFA’s Referee Academy to join the national panel in 2018.

She took charge of the 2019 All-Ireland Junior Club Final between Donaghmore (Cork) and CL MacHale Rovers (Mayo).

Earlier this year, she was a guest of Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina Higgins at a Garden Party celebrating individuals (including sports referees) who have dedicated their lives to making a positive impact in their communities.