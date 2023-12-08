Former DCC Cathaoirleach fears Ireland isn’t ready for a mature debate on immigration

A former Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has said he doesn’t believe Ireland is ready for a mature debate on immigration.

Brendan Byrne, who now heads the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association expressed concern at the language being used around a Dail debate on immigration this week.

Moving the motion, the Rural Independent Group referred to the government’s “reckless immigration policy”, prompting Labour’s justice spokesman Aodhán Ó Ríordáin to describe the motion as “lowest common denominator politics from a lowest common denominator political group”.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he said the concerns in rural communities are real and cannot be dismissed………..

Responding, Labour Donegal Representative Michael McLaughlin said Deputy Ó Ríordáin’s comment reflected the seriousness of the situation at a time when a recent poll showed almost half of the Irish population is afraid to discuss the issue openly.

He says many people are bringing immigration into other debates, and that’s creating a very dangerous atmosphere…….