GAA Preview: Malachy O’Rourke says Glen will have to be at their best to beat Scotstown

Glen Maghera will look to successfully defend their Ulster Senior Club title on Sunday in Armagh against Monaghan Champions Scotstown.

Malachy O’Rourke has managed several of the Scotstown players during his time as Monaghan Manager but the Fermanagh native says his Glen side will have take their chance again with a big performance.

Glen won their first provincial title last year while Scotstown are back in the final for the first time since their defeat to Gaoth Dobhair in 2018.

Glen boss O’Rourke has been telling Michael McMullan they will have to be at their best to get the win on Sunday…

The Monaghan champions have contested the provincial decider in the past number of years but have to go back to 1989 since their last success.