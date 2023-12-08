Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
GAA Preview: Malachy O’Rourke says Glen will have to be at their best to beat Scotstown

Glen Maghera will look to successfully defend their Ulster Senior Club title on Sunday in Armagh against Monaghan Champions Scotstown.

Malachy O’Rourke has managed several of the Scotstown players during his time as Monaghan Manager but the Fermanagh native says his Glen side will have take their chance again with a big performance.

Glen won their first provincial title last year while Scotstown are back in the final for the first time since their defeat to Gaoth Dobhair in 2018.

Glen boss O’Rourke has been telling Michael McMullan they will have to be at their best to get the win on Sunday…

The Monaghan champions have contested the provincial decider in the past number of years but have to go back to 1989 since their last success.

Damien Donohoe spoke to Diarmuid Scullion who is a member of the Scotstown management team asking him firstly are they looking forward to the occasion.

Ours To Protect Play Back new
Playback

Ours to Protect – Christmas & How to Green your Wardrobe – 08/12/2023

8 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 December 2023
Brendan Byrne
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former DCC Cathaoirleach fears Ireland isn’t ready for a mature debate on immigration

8 December 2023
Rise Funding
News, Top Stories

Four community groups and one small business supported by RISE fund

8 December 2023
