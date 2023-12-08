ICS says terminal cancer patients can’t afford to heat their homes

Terminal cancer patients are dying in cold homes because they can’t afford heat.

Research carried out by the Irish Cancer Society found 1 in 3 nurses providing end of life care in homes across the country have experienced patients’ homes without any heating.

While 3 in 5 reported households having difficulty paying bills like mortgages, rent and utilities, almost half reported that there was no central heating systems in the homes they are working in.

CEO of the Irish Cancer Society, Averil Power says the research findings are shocking………