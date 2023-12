A Letterkenny Councillor says it’s vital that all fire hydrants in Donegal are checked as a matter of urgency.

Speaking at the Donegal County Council budget meeting this week, Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh said the fire last weekend in Letterkenny threw the issue into sharp focus, as the fire service couldn’t use the hydrant closest to the house because it was clogged with mud.

Cllr Kavanagh says he’s moved motions on this issue before, and it must now be acted on……….