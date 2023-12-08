McHugh briefs Dail on delay to 34 unit social housing project in Donegal

A Donegal Deputy says a breakdown in communication between Donegal County Council and Uisce Eireann has delayed a 34 unit housing development for years because Uisce Eireann haven’t appointed a contractor to upgrade the sewage treatment system in the area.

He said the development was announced in 2018 after planning was agreed and everything seemed to be in place.

Speaking during a Dail debate on the Planning and Development Bill 2023, Deputy Joe McHugh urged the minister and the government to take an interest in this case, and introduce protocols which would allow the department intervene in similar cases in the future.

Deputy McHugh said the reality now is that a €3 million turnkey development has not been built, and many local families in the area are still awaiting homes…….

You can hear the full piece here –