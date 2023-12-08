Orchard Inn in Letterkenny to be headquarters for 2024 Donegal Harvest Rally

The 2024 Donegal Harvest Rally will have Letterkenny as its base, it was decided last night following a meeting of the Donegal Motor club.

The Orchard Inn, Letterkenny will be the host venue.

Club members also selected Letterkenny’s John Crumlish as Clerk of the Course for the event.

This year’s event, which was won by Derry’s Callum Devine, was headquartered in Teac Bhillie in Gort a’Choirce.

Meanwhile, Keith Sheridan was elected as Clerk of the Course for the 2024 Night Navigational Trial in March.