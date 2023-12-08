Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Brendan Byrne and Michael McLaughlin – topics include the Dail debate on immigration and families getting into debt to service drugs debt:

Fr Brian Darcy talks to Greg about his new book, we hear about Light Up Letterkenny this Sunday and the moderator of the Convoy Community Alert Facebook page takes issues with a page of a similar name:

Michael and Katie (plus guests) join Greg for ‘That’s Entertainment’

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 December 2023
Brendan Byrne
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former DCC Cathaoirleach fears Ireland isn’t ready for a mature debate on immigration

8 December 2023
Rise Funding
News, Top Stories

Four community groups and one small business supported by RISE fund

8 December 2023
irish cancer society logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

ICS says terminal cancer patients can’t afford to heat their homes

8 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 December 2023
Brendan Byrne
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former DCC Cathaoirleach fears Ireland isn’t ready for a mature debate on immigration

8 December 2023
Rise Funding
News, Top Stories

Four community groups and one small business supported by RISE fund

8 December 2023
irish cancer society logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

ICS says terminal cancer patients can’t afford to heat their homes

8 December 2023
JoeMcHugh
News, Audio, Top Stories

McHugh briefs Dail on delay to 34 unit social housing project in Donegal

8 December 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Missing teenager found in Derry

8 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube