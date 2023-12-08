Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘Revival at Letterkenny Courthouse’ launched

Donegal County Council has today launched the ‘Revival at Letterkenny Courthouse’ project.

The long awaited venture will see the creation of a tourist attraction at the former Courthouse in Letterkenny town centre.

The ‘Revival at Letterkenny Courthouse’ project is being funded by the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund and hopes to increase visitor numbers to wider North West region.

A consultancy team has been appointed to assist Donegal County Council.

It is led by interpretive design consultants, EPIC Heritage Consulting Ltd, and also comprises Povall Worthington, John Ruddle Consulting and RedC.

As the project progresses there will be opportunities for the public to get involved.

The first is a public drop in event, to take place on Wednesday 17th January, 2024.

Mayor of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, Cllr. Kevin Bradley welcomed the news and the chance to showcase the culture and heritage of the town in an innovating way.

More in formation is expected in the new year.

