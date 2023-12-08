Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Seamus Coleman returns for Everton but suffers injury scare

Seamus Coleman’s latest injury will be assessed by Everton today.

The Republic of Ireland Captain returned to Premier League action in Thursday’s 3 nil win over Newcastle at Goodison Park.

It was his first game back in seven months after been stretched off against Leicester back in May.

The Killybegs native had to go off after 67 minutes with a foot injury.

Speaking after the game, Everton boss Sean Dyche said the injury was minor.

He praised his captain adding: “I’m pleased for him. I know what a fantastic pro he is. He has a minor situation, we think, which is unfortunate but that can happen, he has been out a long time. It’s great to have him back, he wore the armband with pride like he does.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

LKY Courthouse building
News, Top Stories

‘Revival at Letterkenny Courthouse’ launched

8 December 2023
Clean Coasts Marram Grass Planting event in Carrickfinn, co. Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Three Donegal projects win national Clean Coasts awards

8 December 2023
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

DCC not included in project to encourage more diversity in next year’s local elections

8 December 2023
Ours To Protect Play Back new
Playback

Ours to Protect – Christmas & How to Green your Wardrobe – 08/12/2023

8 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

LKY Courthouse building
News, Top Stories

‘Revival at Letterkenny Courthouse’ launched

8 December 2023
Clean Coasts Marram Grass Planting event in Carrickfinn, co. Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Three Donegal projects win national Clean Coasts awards

8 December 2023
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

DCC not included in project to encourage more diversity in next year’s local elections

8 December 2023
Ours To Protect Play Back new
Playback

Ours to Protect – Christmas & How to Green your Wardrobe – 08/12/2023

8 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 December 2023
Brendan Byrne
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former DCC Cathaoirleach fears Ireland isn’t ready for a mature debate on immigration

8 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube