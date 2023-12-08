Seamus Coleman returns for Everton but suffers injury scare

Seamus Coleman’s latest injury will be assessed by Everton today.

The Republic of Ireland Captain returned to Premier League action in Thursday’s 3 nil win over Newcastle at Goodison Park.

It was his first game back in seven months after been stretched off against Leicester back in May.

The Killybegs native had to go off after 67 minutes with a foot injury.

Speaking after the game, Everton boss Sean Dyche said the injury was minor.

He praised his captain adding: “I’m pleased for him. I know what a fantastic pro he is. He has a minor situation, we think, which is unfortunate but that can happen, he has been out a long time. It’s great to have him back, he wore the armband with pride like he does.”