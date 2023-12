Three Donegal projects have been honoured at the annual Clean Coasts Ocean Hero Awards.

Friends of Rossnowlagh Clean Coasts Group won the Campaigner of the Year Award, Falcarragh Clean Coasts Group received the Tourism Special Recognition Award and North West Home Education Group won the Youth of the Year Award.

Elena Kunkel is the Clean Coasts Coordinator for the North West. She says all three groups have made a substantial contribution to their local communities…….