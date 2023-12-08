Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Yellow wind warning for Donegal tomorrow

Donegal is to gear up for another yellow wind warning tomorrow.

Met Eireann is forecasting strong and gusty west to northwest winds with the potential for wave overtoppping.

It will commence at 12 noon tomorrow until 8pm.

bank card shopping spending
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal records lowest Christmas 2022 spend

8 December 2023
luh logo
News, Top Stories

ED under pressure as all beds in use at LUH

8 December 2023
Caption: Cadbury Secret Santa postal worker Jeff is surrounded by boxes of chocolate bars, ready to be posted on the Cadbury Secret Santa Express train to cities across the country. This comes as the nation's favourite chocolate brand announces the return of its much-loved postal service initiative, where 120,000 bars are available to generously gift for free, in secret, to a loved one this Christmas. Image credit: Ray Burmiston
News, Top Stories

CADBURY SECRET SANTA RETURNS FOR A 6TH YEAR!

8 December 2023
windy
News, Top Stories

Yellow wind warning for Donegal tomorrow

8 December 2023
