Yellow wind warning for Donegal tomorrow

Donegal is to gear up for another yellow wind warning tomorrow.
Met Eireann is forecasting strong and gusty west to northwest winds with the potential for wave overtoppping.
It will commence at 12 noon tomorrow until 8pm.
