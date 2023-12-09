Buncrana Christmas tree to be switched off due to vandalism

The Christmas tree in Buncrana will be switched off today due to an incident of vandalism.

Four people climbed inside the tree causing over €800 pf substantial damage to the tree.

Members of Buncrana Christmas Lights Community have made an appointment with Gardaí in Donegal to report the issue as they have managed to attain footage of the four vandals.

The community members have given the four people the opportunity to pay for the damage before 5 o’clock this evening, otherwise the footage will be made public and a full report will be made to Gardaí.