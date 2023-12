Buncrana are through to the Donegal Under-21B Football Final after a comprehensive 1-15 to 0-5 win over Cloughaneely in their semi-final played in difficult conditions in Lifford.

The Inishowen side will now take on Dungloe in the decider.

Dungloe won their semi-final on Friday night as they got the better of Naomh Padraig of Muff by 2-10 to 2-9.