Ireland’s new media regulator says it’s committed to cracking down on harmful content on social media platforms.

Coimisiún na Meán is putting together a new Online Safety Code, and inviting members of the public to have their say.

Social media giants have been accused of letting content, encouraging people to riot in Dublin last month, go unchecked.

Jeremy Godfrey, the commission’s Executive Chairperson, says under the new code, the platforms will be held to account, not the users: