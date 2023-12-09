Defeat at home for Institute

Institute’s recent run of good form came to an abrupt halt in difficult weather conditions as they were beaten 3-1 at home by Annagh United.

Stephen Murray put the visitors ahead in the first half and Jack Evans doubled the advantage just after the break.

Murray got a third before Institute got a late consolation goal.

‘Stute stay in third spot, but have lost ground on the two sides above them in the Irish League Championship, Portadown and Dundela.

Meanwhile, Dergview’s game with Harland and Wolff Welders in the same division was postponed.