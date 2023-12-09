Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Defeat at home for Institute

Institute’s recent run of good form came to an abrupt halt in difficult weather conditions as they were beaten 3-1 at home by Annagh United.

Stephen Murray put the visitors ahead in the first half and Jack Evans doubled the advantage just after the break.

Murray got a third before Institute got a late consolation goal.

‘Stute stay in third spot, but have lost ground on the two sides above them in the Irish League Championship, Portadown and Dundela.

Meanwhile, Dergview’s game with Harland and Wolff Welders in the same division was postponed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

McGlynns flooding
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor Martin McDermott reminds public to be aware of flooded roads in Donegal

9 December 2023
Christmas Tree
News, Top Stories

Buncrana Christmas tree to be switched off due to vandalism

9 December 2023
iphone 14 phone camera social media smartphone (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Coimisiún na Meán puts together new Online Safety Code to tackle harmful content

9 December 2023
weather storm rain umbrella
News, Top Stories

Flooding in Donegal today due to heavy rainfall

9 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

McGlynns flooding
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor Martin McDermott reminds public to be aware of flooded roads in Donegal

9 December 2023
Christmas Tree
News, Top Stories

Buncrana Christmas tree to be switched off due to vandalism

9 December 2023
iphone 14 phone camera social media smartphone (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Coimisiún na Meán puts together new Online Safety Code to tackle harmful content

9 December 2023
weather storm rain umbrella
News, Top Stories

Flooding in Donegal today due to heavy rainfall

9 December 2023
windy
News, Top Stories

RSA reminds public to take care when driving in Storm Elin conditions

9 December 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police appeal for witnesses following assault in Derry yesterday

9 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube