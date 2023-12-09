Donegal to face severe wind warning today

Donegal is to face a severe orange wind warning today.

Strong and gusty west winds combined with heavy falls of rain are to be expected at times today.

Storm Elin will generate gale force west to northwest winds and severe gusts, causing disruption and travelling difficulties.

The warning is in place until 6pm this evening.

As a result of stormy conditions, the decision has been made to postpone the Rathmullan Polar Plunge event today.

Met Éireann’s Michelle Dillon from says we can expect gale force winds and wave overtopping in coastal areas: