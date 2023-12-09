Dungloe strike late to clinch place in U21 B Final

Dungloe booked their place in the Donegal Under-21 B Chamionship Final as they overcame Naomh Padraig, Muff, by a single point, 2-10 to 2-9, in an exciting conclusion to their semi-final at the Donegal GAA Centre of Excellence in Convoy on Friday evening.

The Inishowen side got off to a great start and raced into an early 1-5 to no score lead in testing weather conditions.

Michael McCarron got their first goal while Jamie McColgan added a second. Dungloe scored through an Oran Fallon penalty and at the break the west Donegal side were six points adrift, trailing by 2-5 to 1-2.

But Dungloe – with the elements in their favour – came good in the second half. Daire Gallagher contributed 1-4 to their tally and in injury time they got what proved to be the decisive score through Jordan Saville.