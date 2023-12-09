Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Flooding in Donegal today due to heavy rainfall

A number of floods have occurred across the county today.

There is flooding on the Ballyliffin to Carndonagh road in places and also at ‘The Mullins’ road from Carndonagh to Quigley’s Point.

Gardaí in Donegal have asked the public to turn back if possible when the road ahead appears to be badly flooded.

If the road ahead is only partially flooded then pass through keeping to the part of the road that is visible, one car at a time.

When you exit the water, drive slowly tapping your brakes a number of times as this will help to dry them out.

Care is advised when travelling and the public is reminded to only travel when necessary when weather warnings are in place.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

McGlynns flooding
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor Martin McDermott reminds public to be aware of flooded roads in Donegal

9 December 2023
Christmas Tree
News, Top Stories

Buncrana Christmas tree to be switched off due to vandalism

9 December 2023
iphone 14 phone camera social media smartphone (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Coimisiún na Meán puts together new Online Safety Code to tackle harmful content

9 December 2023
weather storm rain umbrella
News, Top Stories

Flooding in Donegal today due to heavy rainfall

9 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

McGlynns flooding
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor Martin McDermott reminds public to be aware of flooded roads in Donegal

9 December 2023
Christmas Tree
News, Top Stories

Buncrana Christmas tree to be switched off due to vandalism

9 December 2023
iphone 14 phone camera social media smartphone (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Coimisiún na Meán puts together new Online Safety Code to tackle harmful content

9 December 2023
weather storm rain umbrella
News, Top Stories

Flooding in Donegal today due to heavy rainfall

9 December 2023
windy
News, Top Stories

RSA reminds public to take care when driving in Storm Elin conditions

9 December 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police appeal for witnesses following assault in Derry yesterday

9 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube