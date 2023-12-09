Flooding in Donegal today due to heavy rainfall

A number of floods have occurred across the county today.

There is flooding on the Ballyliffin to Carndonagh road in places and also at ‘The Mullins’ road from Carndonagh to Quigley’s Point.

Gardaí in Donegal have asked the public to turn back if possible when the road ahead appears to be badly flooded.

If the road ahead is only partially flooded then pass through keeping to the part of the road that is visible, one car at a time.

When you exit the water, drive slowly tapping your brakes a number of times as this will help to dry them out.

Care is advised when travelling and the public is reminded to only travel when necessary when weather warnings are in place.