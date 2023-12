The free nasal flu vaccine is available for young adults aged 13-17 for the first time ever.

Kids and young adults between ages 2 and 17 can also get their free flu vaccine.

Participating GP practices and pharmacies are providing the nasal vaccine.

Consultant at the HSE National Immunisation Office, Dr. Aparna Keegan says its also very important for people over the age of 65 to get the vaccination.