Leaders Oldtown Celtic held by Glencar Celtic – plus all the Saturday League results

Glencar Inn Saturday League Division One leaders Oldtown Celtic’s 100% record ended as they played out an exciting 2-2 draw with great rivals and second placed Glencar Celtic in the match of the day in the Donegal Junior League.

Oldtown are 12 points clear at the top and remain unbeaten.

And it was also a case of honours even in the clash between third and fourth as Keadue Rovers Reserves and Kildrum Tigers Reserves drew 1-1.

In the other top flight games, St Catherine’s Reserves beat bottom club Cappry Rovers Reserves 5-2 while Strand Rovers and Donegal Town Reserves ended 1-1.

In the Old Orchard Saturday Division 2, Dunlewey Celtic were beaten 2-1 at home by Drumbar United who leapfrogged over both Dunlewey and Swilly Rovers Reserves into top spot. Drumbar have 25 points from 12 games, Swilly are on 24 from 11 and Dunlewey have 24 from 12 matches.

Letterkenny Rovers Reserves thumped Lagan Harps Reserves 6-1 in the Finn Travel Saturday Division 3.

 

 

