Mixed fortunes for Donegal boxers at Nine County Championships

It was a case of mixed fortunes for Donegal boxers at the finals of the Ulster Nine County championships at the Corpus Christi Boxing Club in Belfast.

Conan Kearney (St Bridget’s) was crowned Boy 4 66 kilo champion after a convincing points win over Belfast’s Brandon Sweeney.

Raphoe’s heavy handed Jack Mc Elroy turned in a very impressive win over Castleblaney’s Cohen Mc Cabe to lift the Boy 6 66 kilo title.

There were narrow points defeats for for Raphoe’s David Tennyson and Twin Towns puncher Joey O’Hara.