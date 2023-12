There is plenty of competitiveness in the three Saturday divisions of the Donegal Junior League, according to Donegal Junior League secretary Nigel Ferry.

With the league taking a Christmas break, he spoke with Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport about the big games in Division One plus Drumbar’s important win in Division Two and the battle to get out of Division 3.

He began by reflecting on the 2-2 draw in the top flight between Oldtown Celtic and Glencar Celtic.