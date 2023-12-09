Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Police appeal for witnesses following assault in Derry yesterday

Police are appealing for information following a report of an assault which occurred at the Bank Place area of Derry on Friday 8th December.

Sometime between 1am and 1:20am, it was reported that a 23 year old man was assaulted by a group of males outside licenced premises in the area.

The male received injuries to his head and suffered a swollen left eye following the incident.

Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, the incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.

We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the assault or who has any information that may be able to assist with the investigation, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 612 08/12/23.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

