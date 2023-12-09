RSA reminds public to take care when driving in Storm Elin conditions

The Road Safety Authority is asking road users to exercise extreme caution while using the roads today.

For full press release, see below:

9 December 2023 – The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads on Saturday 9 December as Met Éireann have issued Orange and Yellow Weather Warnings for Storm Elin which will generate gale force west to northwest winds and severe gusts that could cause disruption and travel difficulties.

There are Orange Wind Warnings for Donegal (2pm-6pm) , Dublin (12pm-3pm) and Wicklow (11am-5pm) where Storm Elin will generate gale force west to northwest winds and severe gusts, causing disruption and travelling difficulties.

There is a Yellow Wind Warning for Connacht, Clare and Tipperary from 8am-6pm Saturday and Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan from 10 am-8pm with strong and gusty west to northwest winds with the potential for wave overtoppping.

There are also two Wind and Rain Warnings for Donegal from 12pm-2pm and 6pm-8pm where there will be strong and gusty west winds combined with heavy falls of rain at times and this could lead to difficult travelling conditions and in places debris and loose objects could be displaced.

Road users in areas affected by the Orange Warning are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

The following advice is being given to road users on foot of the weather warnings. Motorists:

Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. This is especially important on high-speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning.

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles, as they generate a considerable amount of spray, which reduces your visibility.

Hold back to where you can see their mirrors.

If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route.

Do not attempt to drive through it.

Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think.

The verge may have subsided and there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes.

Be Safe. Be Seen. Drive with dipped headlights at all times to ensure that you are visible and that you can see other road users.

Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected.

Watch out for falling / fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Advice to Pedestrians, Cyclists, and motorcyclists:

Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

Cyclists should ensure that they and their bike are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear lights (white at the front, red at the back) and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike. Consider wearing high visibility material.

Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions, as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Be Safe. Be Seen. Visibility and light are reduced in poor weather conditions. Keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing and consider wearing high visibility material.

For advice on severe weather driving tips, please see severe weather advice on the RSA website or check out the RSA Facebook and Twitter pages.