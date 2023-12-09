Second round of public consultations to start for Burtonport to Letterkenny Greenway

Two public consultation events are taking place in relation to the Burtonport to Letterkenny Greenway, currently in it’s second phase.

More information:

Burtonport to Letterkenny Greenway – Public Consultation 2

Donegal County Council with the support of Transport Infrastructure Ireland invite residents of the area, members of the public and other interested parties to participate in the second non-statutory public consultation for the Burtonport to Letterkenny Greenway Project.

The project is currently at Phase 2 (Options Selection), which involves the development and assessment of potential route corridors to determine a Preferred Option. Following the feedback received during the first non-statutory public consultation held in March 2023, a number of Route Corridor Options have been identified. The purpose of this public consultation is to inform the public of the option selection process and to invite feedback on these Route Corridor Options and any other features that the Design Team should consider.

To facilitate this, two in-person public consultation events will take place in Dungloe and Letterkenny

as follows:

Wednesday 13th December 2023 – 14:00-20:00

Dungloe Public Service Centre, Gweedore Road, Dungloe, F94 H4CF

Thursday 14th December 2023 – 14:00-20:00

Letterkenny Public Service Centre, Neil T. Blaney Road, Letterkenny, F92 TNY3

Members of the project team will be available to discuss any queries or concerns regarding the project. After the conclusion of the in-person consultation events above, public displays will be made available from Friday 15th December until Thursday 11th January at the following locations:

Letterkenny Public Service Centre (Foyer)

Opening hours 09:00 – 16.30 (Monday – Friday)

Dungloe Public Service Centre (Foyer)

Opening hours 09:00 – 16.30 (Monday – Friday)

An Craoibhin Centre, Termon, F92 TY09

Opening hours 08:00 – 18:00 (Monday – Friday)

For additional project information, or to complete the feedback form online, please visit the dedicated project website at BurtonportLetterkennyGreenway.ie. Information will be accessible online from Monday 11th of December 2023. Otherwise, please feel free to contact the project team by email at BurtonportLetterkennyGreenway@aecom.com or by post at Greenways Capital Projects, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 Y622. Submissions will be accepted until Friday 12th January 2024.

If you cannot attend one of our in-person events and are unable to access the website, please feel free to contact the project team by email on BurtonportLetterkennyGreenway@aecom.com or by post at Greenways Capital Projects, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 Y622