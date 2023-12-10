Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gaoth Dobhair and Glenswilly to contest Donegal U21A Final: Reports & Reaction

Gaoth Dobhair and Glenswilly will meet in the Donegal U21A Championship Final after both sides won their respective semi finals on Sunday at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.

Gaoth Dobhair had a 4-16 to 2-8 win over Naomh Conaill as Ryan Ferry reports:

After the game, Gaoth Dobhair’s Stephen McFadden said it was great to be back into another final.

In the second semi final, Glenswilly overcame Termon 1-10 o 0-8. Ryan Ferry once again has the details:

Glenswilly Manager Aidy Glackin was delighted to progress to the decider:

