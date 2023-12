The family of the five-year-old girl stabbed in Dublin City Centre last month say they’re hopeful she will be out of intensive care by the end of the year.

In an update, posted to the GoFundMe page dedicated to the young victim, the family have called the young girl a ‘warrior’, and say she is ‘still fighting’.

She remains in intensive care, but there are hopes she will be moved to a ward soon.

She was critically injured following a knife attack on Parnell Square East on November 23rd.