Labour’s Aodhan Ó Ríordáin is to seek his party’s nomination for next year’s European elections.

The Dublin Bay North TD says the riots in Dublin “broke his heart”, and that the violence in the city is a key reason in running.

He will be facing Senator Annie Hoey and Fingal councillor Rob O’Donoghue next month for the nomination by the party.

Deputy Ó Ríordáin says someone needs to help fix Dublin from Brussels, and thinks it needs to be him: