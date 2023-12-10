Police arrest two men following investigations of six fraud reports

Police investigating a number of fraud reports across Northern Ireland have arrested two men in Antrim.

Six reports were received from a number of local shops of fraud and attempted fraud, where two men were reported to attempt to purchase gift vouchers with a payment card.

The men receive the gift card, however the shop never receives the payment.

Four reports of this type of fraud were found in the Dungannon area.

Last night, officers from Roads Policing Interceptors Team located the vehicle that the two men were travelling in and stopped and searched them.

In the vehicle a number of items were located, including gift vouchers worth a substantial amount of money, cash and suspected stolen goods.

The men, both aged 28, were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and currently remain in police custody assisting with enquiries.

Detectives from CID are continuing to investigate these reports and would appeal to any other business affected by this type of crime to contact police on 101.