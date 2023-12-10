Trillick wrap up the double – Rory Brennan Reaction

Trillick wrapped up the championship and league double in Tyrone by beating Carrickmore in the Division 1 Final this afternoon in Omagh.
It finished 8pts to 7pts at Healy Park.
Rory Brennan was pleased with how the side performed yet again today:
Trillick wrapped up the championship and league double in Tyrone by beating Carrickmore in the Division 1 Final this afternoon in Omagh.
It finished 8pts to 7pts at Healy Park.
Rory Brennan was pleased with how the side performed yet again today:
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland