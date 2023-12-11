5 Donegal schools made offers under Creative Schools initiative



The Arts Council have made 141 offers to schools and centres across Ireland who applied to be part of the Creative Schools initiative, 5 of which are Donegal based.

The programme aims to give opportunities to young people to develop their artistic skills by receiving a grant and working with a professional Creative Associate who will support them to implement a bespoke Creative School Plan over two-years.

Gartan National School, Letterkenny Youthreach, St. Mura’s National School Buncrana, Woodland National School and Youthreach Ballyshannon have all been made offers today.