57 patients awaiting beds at LUH on what INMO calls a ‘shocking’ day nationally

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys

There were 57 admitted patients awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, 21 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

That’s the second highest figure in the country after Limerick, which had 109.

Sligo University Hospital returned the country’s third highest figure of 54, 34 of whom were on trolleys in the ED. That gives a combined North West total of 111.

In total, there were 747 patients awaiting beds across the country this morning.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation described today’s total as “shocking” and said it should be a wake-up call to the HSE, Government and individual hospital groups.

General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha says more staff is needed within the health service………….

