The cleanup begins in Leitrim village this morning after it was hit by a freak tornado.

The village will remain closed off until structural damage caused during Storm Fergus yesterday is surveyed.

Collette Scollan is a resident in the village, and was having breakfast with family when the tornado hit……….

A number of buildings and cars were severely damaged and minor injuries were reported as a result.

Seamus Gibbons is the owner of Electric Bike Trails………………….