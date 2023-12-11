Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HIQA publishes report following inspection of Carndonagh Community Hospital

HIQA has published a report on Carndonagh Community Hospital following an unannounced inspection at the end of August. There were 37 residents in the facility at the time of the inspection.

The report notes that feedback from residents and families was highly positive, but there were three non-compliances noted in the areas governance and management, premises and fire precautions.

In their response, management say a programme of works was initiated after the inspection which has been substantially completed.

You can access the full report HERE

 

