McDermott proposes marine safety initiative in Donegal

Donegal County Council is to explore the possibility of developing a marine safety initiative, similar to the road safety roadshow which has been attended by thousands of Transition Year students in the county.

The suggestion was made by Cllr Martin McDermott, who says he was struck by the fact that a recent rescue on Lough Foyle was triggered by the fact that one of the people on a sinking boat was wearing a lifejacket with a built in sensor, and it sparked an alarm at the Malin Head Coastguard Station.

A search was then started, with the signal pinpointing the sinking boat’s location.

Cllr McDermott says it could have been very different, and this is one of many stories that need to be told……………..