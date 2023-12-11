Opening date for applications for funding under Community Climate Action Programme revealed

The opening date for applications for funding under the Community Climate Action Programme will be the 29th of December.

A series of public information sessions will be held by Donegal County Council next month in order to provide local communities with details for advice.

The new programme is set to fund non-profit local groups and clubs.

For full press release, see below:

Donegal County Council is delighted to announce the opening date for applications for funding under the Community Climate Action Programme will be the 29th of December 2023.

The Community Climate Action Programme (CCAP) is a new programme to support small and large, rural and urban communities to take climate action at a local level. Donegal County Council in association with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC), will provide funding to local communities for projects that promote community climate action.

The objective of the CCAP is to build low carbon, sustainable communities, which will, in turn contribute to the national climate and energy targets.

There are two strands of funding available:

Strand 1: focuses on direct climate action building low carbon communities.

Strand 1A: focuses on cross-border projects in partnership with communities and organisations in Northern Ireland.

About the CCAP

This funding is part of the Community Climate Action Programme, which supports projects and initiatives that facilitate climate action within local communities. The fund is open to not-for-profit community groups and clubs.

The CCAP can fund 100% of all eligible costs for the project and there are three project sizes eligible:

Small scale projects < €20,000

Medium scale projects €20,000 to €50,000

Large scale projects €51,000 to €100,000

Projects must deliver a direct positive impact on climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and/or helping communities adapt to the consequences of climate change.

The 5 themes of the programme are as follows with some examples of projects that may be applied for:

Theme 1: Community & Energy

LED community lighting, small renewable energy projects (solar / hydro / wind), rainwater harvesting, retrofitting community buildings (windows & doors, insulation, LED lighting, heat pumps).

Theme 2: Sustainable Travel

Cycle parking / racks, improving cycle way access, safe and active routes to schools, eCargo bikes, bike repair hubs.

Theme 3: Food and waste

Community composting facilities, community gardens / allotments, community fridges.

Theme 4: Shopping and recycling

Swap shops, water filling stations, single use plastics elimination, musical instrument reuse, paint recycling, toy library.

Theme 5: Local climate and environmental action

Climate resilience – measures to reduce harmful effects of extreme climate events such as planted mounds to slow flood water, constructed storm water wetlands. Mini forests, dispersed orchards (fruit trees), community gardens, roof gardens, pollinator projects.

Further Information

A series of public information sessions will be held by Donegal County Council as follows:

Date:

Time:

Venue:

11th January 2024

7pm – 8pm

Online Webinar – registration details will be posted in advance.

16th January 2024

7pm- 8pm

Letterkenny Public Service Centre, Eircode F92TNY3

18th January 2024

7pm- 8pm

Dungloe Public Service Centre, Eircode F94H4CF

23rd January 2024

7pm- 8pm

Carndonagh Public Service Centre, Eircode F93YV1N

25th January 2024

7pm- 8pm

The Base Enterprise Centre, Stranorlar, Eircode F93 VAK6

30th January 2024

7pm- 8pm

Donegal Town Public Service Centre, Eircode F94DK6C

Additional information on eligibility, how to apply, and contact details for advice will be posted on our website in the coming weeks – Donegal County Council (donegalcoco.ie)