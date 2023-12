Derry champions Glen will face Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin in the semi-finals of the All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship following their 0-13 to 0-11 Ulster Final win over Scotstown of Monaghan in Armagh.

Their semi-final pairing is a repeat of last year’s final.

It’s back to back provincial titles for the Maghera club.

Afterward Sunday’s win, the manager of the Watty Graham’s side, Malachy O’Rourke, gave his reaction to Michael McMullan.