Parents still concerned at slow progress of recruitment to CDNTs

The Special Needs Parents Donegal Network say they had a very positive meeting with the HSE on Friday to discuss issues with Childrens’ Disability Network Teams and the availability of equipment and services.

Spokesperson Jo Corkery says they made progress on redeployment, school service provision and equipment needs, although more needs to be done, and there will be a follow up meeting in March.

However, she said posts are being advertised and the recruitment ban does not affect them, there are still concerns at the shortage of applications for vacancies within the CDNTs…….