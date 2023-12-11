Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Parents still concerned at slow progress of recruitment to CDNTs

The Special Needs Parents Donegal Network say they had a very positive meeting with the HSE on Friday to discuss issues with Childrens’ Disability Network Teams and the availability of equipment and services.

Spokesperson Jo Corkery says they made progress on redeployment, school service provision and equipment needs, although more needs to be done, and there will be a follow up meeting in March.

However, she said posts are being advertised and the recruitment ban does not affect them, there are still concerns at the shortage of applications for vacancies within the CDNTs…….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Report issues 37 reccomedations following PSNI data breach

11 December 2023
art paint school (2)
News, Top Stories

5 Donegal schools made offers under Creative Schools initiative

11 December 2023
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Top Stories

Nothing to declare for Donegal representatives in 2022 Donations Report

11 December 2023
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Audio, Top Stories

57 patients awaiting beds at LUH on what INMO calls a ‘shocking’ day nationally

11 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Report issues 37 reccomedations following PSNI data breach

11 December 2023
art paint school (2)
News, Top Stories

5 Donegal schools made offers under Creative Schools initiative

11 December 2023
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Top Stories

Nothing to declare for Donegal representatives in 2022 Donations Report

11 December 2023
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Audio, Top Stories

57 patients awaiting beds at LUH on what INMO calls a ‘shocking’ day nationally

11 December 2023
Jo Corkery
News, Audio, Top Stories

Parents still concerned at slow progress of recruitment to CDNTs

11 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube