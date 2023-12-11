Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

On Monday’s show, and after a look the papers, we are joined for a conversation with Harry. He’s a former heroine addict and talks of the devastating impact his addictions had on him and his family. We chat to those affected by the mini tornado that struck in Leitrim at the weekend and later Jo Corkery joins Greg to update following a recent meeting between the HSE and the Special Needs Donegal Network Group:

In hour two we have an extensive conversation with William Porter. Recently the Dail heard how his life was destroyed due to failings by Tusla after being falsely accused of abusing his son and daughter:

In hour three, we continue our conversation with William. Later, we have an update on new science on the defective concrete scandal, a lucky listener wins 1000 euro and there is road safety advice in the run up to Christmas: