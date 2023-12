PSNI in Omagh are again appealing for witnesses and information after a car was set on fire.

Officers received a report around 1:50am on Saturday, December 2nd that a car was alight outside a property in the Castleview Crescent area of the town.

The NIFRS extinguished the blaze which is being treated as arson.

There were no injuries reported, however Sergeant Hamill says the car was completely gutted.

Enquiries are ongoing and those who believe they have information should get in touch.