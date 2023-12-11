Research finds direct evidence that defective concrete does affect foundations

The preliminary results of a study into the cause of defective concrete blocks in Donegal suggests the primary cause of the problem is sulphate attack caused by pyrrotite, with direct evidence that foundations are also being attacked and are at risk of failure.

Professor Paul Dunlop of the School of Geography and Environmental Sciences at Ulster University says the details of the research will be presented at an international conference in Quebec in May, but initial figures are being published now because of their significance for the government redress scheme.

He spoke to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show..……

You can hear the full piece, including the contribution of Concrete Technology Group Leader Dr Andreas Leemann here –