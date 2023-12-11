Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Research finds direct evidence that defective concrete does affect foundations

The preliminary results of a study into the cause of defective concrete blocks in Donegal suggests the primary cause of the problem is sulphate attack caused by pyrrotite, with direct evidence that foundations are also being attacked and are at risk of failure.

Professor Paul Dunlop of the School of Geography and Environmental Sciences at Ulster University says the details of the research will be presented at an international conference in Quebec in May, but initial figures are being published now because of their significance for the government redress scheme.

He spoke to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show..……

You can hear the full piece, including the contribution of Concrete Technology Group Leader Dr Andreas Leemann here –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Report issues 37 reccomedations following PSNI data breach

11 December 2023
art paint school (2)
News, Top Stories

5 Donegal schools made offers under Creative Schools initiative

11 December 2023
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Top Stories

Nothing to declare for Donegal representatives in 2022 Donations Report

11 December 2023
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Audio, Top Stories

57 patients awaiting beds at LUH on what INMO calls a ‘shocking’ day nationally

11 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Report issues 37 reccomedations following PSNI data breach

11 December 2023
art paint school (2)
News, Top Stories

5 Donegal schools made offers under Creative Schools initiative

11 December 2023
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Top Stories

Nothing to declare for Donegal representatives in 2022 Donations Report

11 December 2023
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Audio, Top Stories

57 patients awaiting beds at LUH on what INMO calls a ‘shocking’ day nationally

11 December 2023
Jo Corkery
News, Audio, Top Stories

Parents still concerned at slow progress of recruitment to CDNTs

11 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube