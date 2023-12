78% of school leavers in Donegal have gone on to third level education in 2023.

That’s according to the latest Irish Times Feeder Schools report for 2023 which shows around 80% of pupils across the country this year have progressed to college.

Fee paying schools still account for the most pupils progressing to college with 99% of students continuing their education while Deis schools which are typically located in disadvantaged areas had a progression rate of 63%.