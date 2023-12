Bus Eireann are warning service users that they will be engaging a reduced service over the Christmas and New Year holiday.

High demand is anticipated, therefore passengers should plan journeys in advance and check updated timetables on the Bus Éireann website.

The schedule will operate as normal until Saturday the 23rd of December.

Christmas Eve and New Years Eve will operate on a Sunday schedule, there will be no services on Christmas Day and Boxing day will run as a bank holiday.